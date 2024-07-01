Virat Kohli’s World Cup triumph overtakes this Bollywood couple's wedding pics as India’s most-liked Instagram post

Now, Virat's post featuring the Indian cricket team lifting the T20 World Cup trophy has become the most liked India post on Instagram, followed by Sidharth-Kiara's wedding post.

Instagram milestone

After India's epic T20 World Cup win on June 29, Virat hopped on Instagram to celebrate the victory with a heartfelt message and an announcement: he's hanging up his boots from the T20 format. Guess what? Now, his post has become the most-liked photo on Instagram in India, with a whopping 18 million likes!

The star cricketer posted several images on social media just hours after winning the World Cup. In the photo, him and his teammates are all smiles, celebrating with the trophy. He also shared a few more pics of the party that went down in the locker room after the game. His caption was like, "This day couldn't have been any better. God is awesome, and I'm so grateful. We finally pulled it off!"

With the milestone, the post dethroned Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding post. It has over 16 million likes, while Virat’s post has over 18 million likes.

In 2023, Kiara and Sidharth totally broke the internet with their Instagram post! They got hitched on February 7, and their fans went absolutely crazy. The pics they shared from their wedding were straight-up gorgeous, and they got everyone buzzing. Before Sid and Kiara's post, it was Alia Bhatt who was the queen of Insta likes, with 13.19 million people double-tapping her wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor.

Even though Virat's post is getting a ton of likes, it's still way behind Lionel Messi's post, which is the most-liked post of all time. Messi's post about winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been liked by over 75.3 million people.

About the WC history

India's 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by runs in a see saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy here on Saturday. Kohli, who was part of 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, announced his retirement from the format immediately after the end of the match. "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost," Virat said.