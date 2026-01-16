Vishal Dadlani questions ‘indelible’ ink as it disappears just hours after BMC elections

In an Instagram video posted Thursday night, Vishal highlighted that the ink, meant to be indelible, was barely visible just hours after voting. “I have not tried to remove the ink. I regularly use sanitiser after shaking hands, but this is definitely not indelible ink,” he said, adding in the caption, “Can confirm, this was definitely not indelible ink. Happy to make an official statement if needed.”

Singer Vishal Dadlani raised concerns after sharing a video showing the ink on his finger fading soon after he cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, prompting clarifications from the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC).

The singer’s post echoed concerns raised by several voters, who claimed that marker pens were allegedly being used instead of the standard indelible ink at some polling booths. One comment read, “Same in Nagpur, earlier the ink used to last for weeks.. Now it's gone within a day!”

Another comment read, "I raised a question after they used a marker to dot on my finger. I asked them why not ink? Why this marker? Ye toh nikal jayega... Jindagi me pehli bar marker dekh rahi hu .... She replied with mild laughter, “Hume toh yehi provide kiya hai, aapko problem hai toh aap election commission me complaint kijiye (We have been given this only, if you have a problem, then complain it to the election commission).”

Indelible ink is applied to prevent voters from casting multiple ballots, as it usually remains visible for several days.

Vishal also spoke about low voter turnout Earlier in the day, Vishal also spoke about low voter turnout at the polling stations. Standing outside a largely empty polling centre, he expressed concern over the lack of public participation. “There is no trace of public here from what I can see. There are more officials inside than voters. It’s so shameful,” he said. “Every Indian should feel pain seeing this. If we don’t take care of our country and take responsibility, what is happening will continue to happen.”

Commenting on civic responsibility, he added, “This is your country, your city, your responsibility. Take care of it, or do whatever you are busy doing at home.”

