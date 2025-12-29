Vishal Jethwa reveals film offers changed for him after Homebound: 'The script I'm reading is a little...'

Actor Vishal Jethwa has revealed how film offers changed for him after starring in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Vishal said that he "started getting a lot of different kinds of films that were not coming out till now." He also said that Homebound will always be a memorable film in his life. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in a still from Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.

Vishal Jethwa on film offers after Homebound

When asked if things changed for him after the success of Homebound, he said, "I started getting a lot of different kinds of films that were not coming out till now. In the same genre, you feel like, What should I do now? You don't want to be in the same genre always. You don't want to do the same kind of work. But the kind of script I am reading now is a little different from what I did before. So, yes. Homebound's success has given me a lot of things. It has given me a very good position. It has given me success in my career. It has given me a name. It has given me good offers. And Homebound will always be a memorable film in my life."

Vishal talks about the film

He was asked if there was any scene of his in the film that didn't make it to the final cut, and if he regrets it. "I don't regret any scene. All the things that we had shot, a lot of things have been cut. Because a film needs to have a certain duration. So, I don't regret it. But there were some scenes with Janhvi, which were very beautiful. There was a scene with my mom. It was a very emotional scene. It didn't make it. And there were a lot of other montages of mine with Ishan that didn't make it to the final cut. I don't regret it. Because, finally, we are serving the film," he added.

About Homebound

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. It follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives.

Homebound has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.