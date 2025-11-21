Vivek Oberoi reacts to 1200 crore net worth claims: 'God has given me enough that…’

Actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who is currently seen in ‘Mastiii 4,’ has opened up about his early life, businesses, as well as the rumours about his net worth, which is said to be nearly ₹1200 crore. Vivek Oberoi during a screening of his film 'Mastiii 4', in Mumbai.(PTI)

While speaking with Pinkvilla, the actor said the exact amount does not matter because he already has enough to take care of his family for many generations.

Vivek revealed that he became financially independent at the age of 15 and earned his first ₹1 crore when he was just 16–17 years old. This money came from trading in the stock market, not as cash.

He also shared that his family once owned mansions and palaces before the Partition, but lost everything and had to rebuild their life. This taught him the importance of earning his own wealth.

Vivek Oberoi started his first business at 19

While in college, Vivek began learning about the stock market and understanding how businesses operate. At the age of 19, he started his first business and successfully raised ₹12 crore, even though his own investment was only ₹20–25 lakh. He said he always put investors first, which helped everyone make profits.

Multiple successful companies

Today, Vivek runs several businesses across different sectors. These include a FinTech company, an EdTech company, a roadside safety assistance service, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, and an infrastructure consultancy firm. He said all these companies are performing well. Even when he is working on films, Vivek tries to put in nearly 16 hours of work every day, giving all his off days and free time to his ventures.

Life in Dubai and NRI contributions

Vivek moved to Dubai a few years ago with his family. After moving there, he understood how much NRIs contribute to India’s growth. He claimed that NRIs send 136 billion dollars every year, which makes up almost half of India’s trade reserves. Over the last decade, he has also helped raise around 40 million dollars from the US and UK for charity work in India.

Vivek Oberoi on his ₹ 1200 crore net worth claims

When asked about reports claiming his net worth to be around ₹1200 crore, Vivek said these figures do not matter to him.

According to him, once a person has a home and a car they love, the rest is not important. He added, “God has given me enough that many generations of mine can be taken care of.”

