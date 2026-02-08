Vivek Oberoi's lawyer says HC order protecting his personality rights sets precedent that celebs aren't public property

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court issued an order protecting actor Vivek Oberoi’s personality rights. The order, issued in a case filed by the actor addressing impersonation and trauma, granted him a dynamic injunction. The actor’s lawyer called the verdict a powerful precedent and hoped it would deter future ‘anonymous violations’. Vivek Oberoi secured a big legal victory at the Delhi High Court. (PTI)

Delhi HC protects Vivek Oberoi’s personality rights In a statement, advocate Sana Raees Khan, who represented the actor in the case, detailed the order, “The Delhi High Court has issued a decisive order protecting Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi’s personality rights, safeguarding his name, image and voice. By granting a dynamic injunction and a John Doe order, the Court has mandated the immediate takedown of infringing content, ensuring future anonymous violations will not escape the law.”

In his lawsuit, the actor claimed that several entities were exploiting his personality rights without authorisation, causing ‘incalculable loss’ to his goodwill and reputation. The lawsuit claimed that the accused entities were impersonating him on social media by creating fake accounts in his name and using morphed images and AI-created visuals. Vivek alleged that the said content had "distasteful imagery".

Vivek's lawsuit also touched upon how e-commerce websites are selling merchandise like posters, T-shirts and postcards bearing his name, making commercial gains without his consent or authorisation. It stated that apart from being an actor, he is also a successful entrepreneur and these violations harm his goodwill and reputation in the professional world.

'This will be a powerful precedent' Sana Raees Khan said that the ‘attacks’ on Vivek Oberoi “are more than legal violations; they are a direct assault on a life of purpose and a cruel toll on his family, causing deep distress to his young children.” She hoped that the court order would serve as a precedent not just in the case of Vivek but for other celebrities as well. “Mr Oberoi’s legal victory sets a powerful precedent that a person’s lineage is not public property. Any further misuse of his persona for clickbait or profit will invite the full uncompromising weight of the judicial system,” she added.

Vivek's case is the latest in a series of cases in which public figures are moving court against the misuse of their personality rights. Before him, actors Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, and podcaster Raj Shamani have approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.