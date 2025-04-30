Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vvan: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in horror movie but AI-generated promo video disappoints fans

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 30, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Fans of Tamannaah Bhatia are excited about her role in Vvan, but the use of AI in the announcement video has drawn criticism.

In November last year, Sidharth Malhotra announced his new film titled Vvan – Force of the Forest, which is touted to be a folk thriller. Now, the makers of the film have released a video to welcome Tamannaah Bhatia on board. However, the use of AI in the announcement video has left the internet disappointed. (Also Read: Vvan - Force of the Forest: Sidharth Malhotra announces folk thriller, TVF ventures into movies)

Tamannaah Bhatia joins the cast of Vvan-Force of the Forest.
Tamannaah Bhatia joins the cast of Vvan-Force of the Forest.

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in VVAN

Sharing an AI-generated video of Vvan, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on Instagram, "Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, Vvan – Force of the Forest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before 🌿✨."

The video showed a girl (Tamannaah) walking through a dense forest with a diya in her hand, accompanied by intense background music. Earlier, a similar announcement video was shared by Sidharth on Instagram, which showed a man walking through a dense forest with a torch in his hand.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans expressed excitement about her casting in the film. Praising the casting, one fan wrote, “Sid and Tamannaah, damn what a pair!” Another commented, “Sidharth and Tamannaah. Both are brilliant.” A third added, “A force in every frame... Tamannaah, your presence turns stories into legends. Can’t wait to witness your magic in VVAN!”

Criticising the makers for using AI in the announcement, one internet user wrote, “What in AI is this?” Another commented, “Now filmmakers are also doing their work with AI.” Someone else wrote, “Considering the nuanced and sensitive approach TVF shows have towards the struggles and beauty of flawed humanity, it’s really disheartening to see such extensive use of AI in a teaser they’re attached to.” Another user asked, “Film made by ChatGPT?”

About Vvan – Force of the Forest

The film is being made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). While the film was initially slated for release on Chhath 2025, it has now been delayed and is set to hit theatres in 2026. The exact release date is yet to be announced.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vvan: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in horror movie but AI-generated promo video disappoints fans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On