Vvan: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in horror movie but AI-generated promo video disappoints fans

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in VVAN

Sharing an AI-generated video of Vvan, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on Instagram, "Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, Vvan – Force of the Forest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before 🌿✨."

The video showed a girl (Tamannaah) walking through a dense forest with a diya in her hand, accompanied by intense background music. Earlier, a similar announcement video was shared by Sidharth on Instagram, which showed a man walking through a dense forest with a torch in his hand.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans expressed excitement about her casting in the film. Praising the casting, one fan wrote, “Sid and Tamannaah, damn what a pair!” Another commented, “Sidharth and Tamannaah. Both are brilliant.” A third added, “A force in every frame... Tamannaah, your presence turns stories into legends. Can’t wait to witness your magic in VVAN!”

Criticising the makers for using AI in the announcement, one internet user wrote, “What in AI is this?” Another commented, “Now filmmakers are also doing their work with AI.” Someone else wrote, “Considering the nuanced and sensitive approach TVF shows have towards the struggles and beauty of flawed humanity, it’s really disheartening to see such extensive use of AI in a teaser they’re attached to.” Another user asked, “Film made by ChatGPT?”

About Vvan – Force of the Forest

The film is being made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). While the film was initially slated for release on Chhath 2025, it has now been delayed and is set to hit theatres in 2026. The exact release date is yet to be announced.