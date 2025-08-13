War 2 advance booking: Will Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beat Pathaan, War openings?

War 2 advance booking: Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The spy thriller, a sequel to the 2019 hit War, will be hitting screens on 14 August and clashing with Coolie. The film has made over ₹10 crore gross in advance bookings so far in India. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 advance booking gets 10x boost after addition of Telugu shows) War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline the Ayan Mukerji film.

War 2 advance booking collections

According to trade website Sacnilk, War 2 had made ₹11.91 crore gross in advance collections in India as of 1 PM. At the time of writing, the film sold 4,25,404 tickets, 2,04,899 in Hindi and 2,01,421 in Telugu. The film initially had lukewarm bookings but saw a massive jump once bookings opened up in Telugu. Given that the film has gotten permission from the Andhra Pradesh government for special shows and ticket hikes, it’s expected to boost collections, too.

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan holds the record for the highest opening in the franchise, with a ₹57 crore net and ₹67.80 crore gross collection in India and ₹104.80 crore worldwide. War is a close second with its ₹53.35 crore net and ₹63 crore gross collections in India and ₹78 crore worldwide. With a few hours to go before War 2’s release, it remains to be seen if it’ll beat these collections.

YRF Spy Universe Movie Opening day collection (India) Ek Tha Tiger (2012) ₹ 32.93 crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) ₹ 34.10 crore War (2019) ₹ 53.35 crore Pathaan (2023) ₹ 57 crore Tiger 3 (2023) ₹ 44.5 crore View All Prev Next

Ticket hikes, special shows in Andhra Pradesh

Ticket hikes have been allowed for the film in Andhra Pradesh. Pricing for 5 AM premiere shows is fixed at ₹500. Other shows from 14-23 August will have a ₹75 hike for single screens and ₹100 for multiplexes, with tickets sold at ₹222 in single screens and ₹277 in multiplexes on average. In Telangana, the prices still stand at ₹177 for single screens and ₹295 for multiplexes, with no permission for hikes.

Thanking the government of Andhra for it, Jr NTR wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My sincere thanks to the Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh, Sri @NCBN garu and the Honourable Deputy CM, Sri @PawanKalyan garu, for passing the new G.O. for the #War2 release. I also extend my gratitude to the Cinematography Minister Sri @kanduladurgesh garu.”