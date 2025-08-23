War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film shows a slight improvement, earns 214 crore

War 2 box office collection Day 10: Viewers had high expectations from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy action thriller. However, even after a decent start at the box office, the film soon began to lose its momentum. According to Sacnilk, the film showed a slight improvement on its second Saturday. The magic of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 seems to be fading fast.

War 2's domestic collection in 10 days

As reported by trade tracking sites, War 2 saw a steep decline in numbers on its first Monday, collecting only ₹8.75 crore after a strong ₹32.65 crore on Sunday. Since then, the film’s collection has not crossed double digits even once. On its second Friday, the film recorded its lowest earnings at ₹4 crore, hinting that the magic is fading fast. However, on the following Saturday, the film showed a minor rise, collecting ₹6.48 crore and pushing the total to ₹214.73 crore.

The Jr NTR–Hrithik Roshan combination in War 2 was expected to work wonders and elevate the film to a pan-India success. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. The film’s steadily declining box office numbers indicate it is in its final stretch.

The film is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger. The franchise went on to deliver back-to-back hits with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. However, even before War 2 released, it faced criticism for its VFX after the trailer dropped.

Upon release, viewers criticised its weak writing, poor VFX and underwhelming storyline. Even Rajvir Ashir, assistant director on the original War and Pathaan, slammed the film on Instagram, writing:

“This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film opened to a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Hrithik Roshan reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, with Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut as the antagonist, and Kiara Advani starring as the female lead.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from a story by Aditya Chopra, the plot follows Kabir (Hrithik), who appears to have crossed over to the dark side. R&AW sends Vikram (NTR) to bring him back, while a secretive group of global leaders called Kali plots to assassinate India’s Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Colonel Luthra’s daughter Kavya (Kiara Advani) is torn between heartbreak and a thirst for revenge.