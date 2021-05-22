What I am going through is horrible: Boney Kapoor on destruction of his set due to Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae has ravaged the country’s west coast with heavy winds and rainfall causing destruction Producer Boney Kapoor, who had built the set of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan in Mumbai, had to dismantle it after the national lockdown last year and later, had rebuilt it to shoot the film. But the cyclone has caused huge damage the sets and he will have to put up the set for the third time.

“Now, I will have to construct the set for the third time as due to the cyclone 70-80% of the set has been destroyed,” says Kapoor, adding, “What I am going through is horrible. I don’t want to be reminded of it. If I think about the pressure or feelings or loss, I will start crying. If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses pilling up, I might go into depression. Mera dil hi nahin kar raha ke set dekhu abhi. All I know and I am doing is staying positive and thinking positive. Fortunately, thank God, there was no casualty and no one was injured. Luckily all 40-50 people who were on the set, were fine. It would have been worse had anything happened to anyone.”

When they built the set this year, they were able to shoot 50% of the matches for the film. Then the lockdown was announced and shoots were halted. Now, they need to shoot for 20 odd days and need particular sets to shoot the matches. “Last year when we dismantled, materials could be reused but after destruction in a cyclone, hardly anything is salvageable. I had eight make up rooms, 26 bathrooms, different sets- but most of it is gone. We had an eight-camera setup and specialised equipment to capture players while playing,” he shares.

As a number of films are stuck due to theatres being shut, Kapoor says he can understand what producers are going through. “Someone’s pain is bigger than others but we are all affected. Everyone is going through this painful journey. Perhaps I might be the most affected person in the industry right now. It is not just about my many projects in the works, facing delay in release but also having to put up a set for the third time. Imagine that! I am a theatre person and will release my films in theatres. I am waiting for them to open,” he concludes.

ott:10