When Aditya Roy Kapur screamed at Salman Khan but got scared at his reply

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was once a video jockey, began his career with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in London Dreams. Although the 2009 movie did not perform well at the box office, the actor caught everyone's attention with his screen presence. He went on to star in films such as Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Kalank, and Malang, among others. However, did you know that the first shot of his career required him to shout at Salman?

In an interview last year, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that his first shot took place in a hospital with Rannvijay Singh, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. The scene involved Salman lying on the bed while Aditya was expected to shout at him.

"In the scene, Salman bhai is lying on the bed and we as fellow band members are berating him. After a point, Ajay sir walks out, leaving Rannvijay and me with him. I had to scream at and I was like 'What!' I knew it was only acting but I had to muster up courage to do it. I don’t remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me," he recalled, speaking with Mumbai Mirror.

However, he wasn't ready for Salman's reaction. "I think I overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman bhai opened one eye, looked at me, and said, “Kya hai?” I immediately started apologising profusely and he broke into a smile, saying he was joking and that I was doing well and should go on. He had really scared me for one second, but after that, everything became easy. Ajay sir and Salman bhai made me feel comfortable as a newcomer," he added.

Aditya was last seen in Sadak 2 and Ludo. He will soon appear in Om: The Battle Within, opposite Sanjana Sanghi.