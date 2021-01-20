When Akshay Kumar revealed he was too ‘shy’ to kiss the first girl he dated, got rejected. Watch video
Akshay Kumar may have just celebrated two decades of marital bliss with Twinkle Khanna but there was a time when he was not so lucky in love. In fact, he got rejected by the first girl he dated. In an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with the Housefull 4 team, he shared the funny story behind his rejection.
Reminiscing about the incident, Akshay said that he went on three or four dates with the girl in question, which included watching a film together and going to an Udipi restaurant for a meal. However, she dumped him after that.
“Problem thi ki main bohot shy tha. Maine kabhi kandhe par haath nahi rakha, haath pakda nahi. Woh chahti thi ki main haath pakdu ya I should kiss her or something. Maine kiya nahi toh woh chhod ke chali gayi (The problem was that I was too shy. I never kept my arm around her shoulder or held her hand. She wanted me to hold her hand or kiss her. I never did so she left me),” Akshay said.
When host Kapil Sharma asked what he learnt from this incident, Akshay quipped that he took a ‘U-turn’ after this and changed completely.
Meanwhile, Akshay celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with Twinkle on Sunday and wished her on the special occasion with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing a picture of them, he wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."
Akshay recently made his digital debut with the horror-comedy Laxmii, which broke previous viewership records on Disney+ Hotstar. He has a number of films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bellbottom, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.
Zubeidaa turns 20: Shyam Benegal says love story worked even without a villain
- Director Shyam Benegal goes down memory lane as his National Award winning film Zubeidaa completes two decades, recalls how Manoj Bajpayee was initially diffident to play a Maharaja and Karisma Kapoor was nervous.
Mom-to-be Kareena is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death
- Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
