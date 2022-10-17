Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Amitabh Bachchan gave his Best Actor award to Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan. Watch

Published on Oct 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan had won an award in the Best Actor category for his 1991 film Hum but after giving a thank you speech, he had passed on his award to then newcomers Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan handed over his trophy to Sanjay Dutt in 1992. 
Amitabh Bachchan continues to rule hearts even today with the way he sends letters of appreciation to youngers actors in the industry. He also remains an inspiration with the way he delivers one fine performance after another in multiple releases every year. The actor once gave away his Filmfare Best Actor award to then 'new faces' Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Since Aamir wasn't present at the event, Sanjay took home the trophy. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he acts like a noted painter to impress his family, doesn't know how to paint. Watch

Amitabh won the best actor award for his performance in the 1991 film Hum. Among other nominees were Aamir Khan for his film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Anil Kapoor for Lamhe, Dilip Kumar for Saudagar and Sanjay Dutt for Saajan. Dimple Kapadia called his name and Amitabh went on to join her and veteran actor Raaj Kumar on stage. He greeted Raaj Kumar with a hug and thanked everyone for voting for him and received the trophy from Dimple.

Amitabh had won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award a year before. Mentioning the same, he went on to add, “I was very honoured to have got that. I thought once I received that, it should be the end of any future awards. But the theme for today's ceremony is the brave new face and I don't see how I fall in either of those two categories. I am neither brave nor is my face new. Since the theme of today's function is for the future, for the new. I would like to share this award with my colleagues of the future, Mr Sanjay Dutt and Aamir. I will be grateful if they come on stage with me and share.”

Sanjay Dutt went up to the stage and received the trophy from Amitabh Bachchan. The two walked down the stage together.

Amitabh Bachchan would soon turn 80 and continues to work in the industry. He is currently a host on Kaun Banega Crorepati and just saw the release of his film Goodbye in theatres. He also had a pivotal role in Brahmastra and will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

amitabh bachchan aamir khan sanjay dutt
