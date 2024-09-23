When Coldplay performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland. Watch

Coldplay is all set to perform in India after a gap of nine years, with the last performance being held in 2016. The concerts are to be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in January next year. Coldplay had also performed for Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland back in 2019. Several stars from Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were in attendance. (Also read: Coldplay dreams trashed? Here’s where else you can watch the band in 2025 if not Mumbai) Coldplay band member Chris Martin sang a bunch of songs at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding.

Coldplay at Ambani wedding

In a throwback video posted by a fan page, Shah Rukh Khan along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani (née Mehta) can be seen having a gala time as Coldplay’s Chris Martin can be seen performing. This was during the 'Winter Wonderland' pre-wedding bash for Akash and Shloka.

In another video, which was shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram, Martin was seen singing one of Coldplay’s hit song, Sky Full of Stars. Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning Paris as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number. Several Bollywood stars were also seen on stage along with the Ambani family as they all danced to Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Akash and Shloka married on March 9, 2019 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The two had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020. Their daughter Veda was born in May, 2023.

More details

Coldplay will be performing in India in January 2025 as the band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai. BookMyShow's website and mobile application crashed right after the booking for the British band's India performance started on Sunday. Since there was a huge rush of fans wanting to buy tickets, BookMyShow added a third concert on January 21, 2025.