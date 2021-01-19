When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut, see throwback pic

Hrithik Roshan is the one who witnessed Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing to sing his first song, Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, in his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal. Amitabh has shared a rare black-and-white decades-old picture from the day on Instagram.

It shows Amitabh in a striped tee and bell-bottoms, rehearsing the song with the lyrics in his hand. Music director Rajesh Roshan is seen sitting in front of him as he observed his efforts. Two kids are seen comfortably sitting on chairs on the set and keenly watching the veteran actor. It's interesting to note expression on Hrithik's face as he looks on.





Sharing the image, Amitabh wrote, ".. the first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..’ for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN."

The picture received a lot of love from his fans in the comments section. A fan wrote, "I love how there were actual children during the recording of the song, so precious." Another said, "Haha look at HR's expression." One more commented, "The little boy is watching you in awe, the way the rest of us look at you now! @hrithik roshan too cute."

Amitabh played the title role in Mr Natwarlal. Directed by Rakesh Kumar, it also starred Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan.

Amitabh and Hrithik have worked together in two films till date, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. While Amitabh played a wealthy businessman, Hrithik played his younger son, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the elder son.

They again starred in 2004 film Lakshya where Amitabh played Hrithik's senior in the army. Amitabh Bachchan had also narrated Hrithik's 2013 film Krrish 3.

