When Jaya Bachchan spoke about her bond with Aishwarya Rai: 'She is not my daughter, but daughter-in-law’

In the clip, Jaya candidly expresses her bond with Aishwarya, emphasising that she considers her a daughter-in-law, not a daughter.

Video goes viral

In the old video, Jaya is seen in a conversation with fashion designers, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The video is getting a lot of attention in the virtual world.

In the clip, Jaya expressed her views on the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, saying, “There is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, you know. I mean, I don’t know why, but you don’t feel you don’t need to respect your parents. As a daughter, you take your parents for granted. With your in-laws, you can’t do that.”

She goes on to share that a lot of things change for a girl once she gets married. “And later on, things change – because today, I feel more a Bachchan than a Bhaduri,” Jaya added.

At one point, Jaya admitted that she was a “very strict” parent to Abhishek and her daughter Shweta.

When asked if she’s the same with Aishwarya, she said, “Strict? She’s not my daughter! She’s my daughter-in-law. Why should I be strict with her? I’m sure her mother has done that for her.”

Internet reacts

The video was posted on Reddit, and has been getting a lot of reaction from the social media users.

One user wrote, "Surprised to see Jaya making total sense here", while another wrote, “What she is saying isn't wrong.”

Trouble in paradise?

Abhishek got married to Aishwarya in 2007. They welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. They usually keep their private life off the spotlight. However, their personal life has become a topic of discussion since their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in Mumbai in July.

The couple made entries and posed separately, which left social media users wondering if there is trouble in their relationship. Later, the buzz grew when Abhishek liked a post on Instagram, which talked about divorce. The couple or the family is yet to react to the rumours.