When Kajol revealed she wasn't impressed with Ajay Devgn at first sight: 'Really? Is he the hero?'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 24 years now. Though it was a love marriage, theirs was not love at first sight. Kajol had revealed in 2013 that she was not too impressed with Ajay when she first saw him on the sets of Hulchul in the early 90s. Sunday marks the 54th birthday of Ajay Devgn and we revisit the time when Kajol talked about her first impression of the actor. (Also read: Bholaa box office: Ajay Devgn directorial co-starring Tabu opens at ₹11.2 crore) Kajol and Ajay Devgn appeared together at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2013.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2013, Kajol had said, “I met him on the sets of Hulchul, it was our first day at shoot. My producer came over and told me 'that's the hero over there'. He was sitting on a chair in a corner and I was ‘Really? Is he the hero?' I was 19 and had this image of a hero who is supposed to be a larger-than-life creature who walks on to the set and everybody around goes to him. That did not happen, and I was expecting that, maybe." Hulchul released in theatres in 1995.

She added, "Then of course, we started shooting and I realised he is one of those guys who talks only when he has something to say. We got to be friends and I was talking and he was listening most of the times."

Ajay Devgn, who was also present at the event also shared his version of the first meeting and said, "She came up to me and was introduced. And, my chair went something like 100 feet further. (I was like) 'She talks too much'. She still chats a lot, and sometimes I listen. Sometimes, I pretend to listen."

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa in 2003. In 2010, they welcomed their son, Yug.

Ajay Devgn is currently riding high on the box office success of his latest outing, Bholaa. The official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, the film is directed and produced by Ajay. It also stars Tabu, Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles alongside Ajay.

