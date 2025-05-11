When Kangana Ranaut said 'I don't wish to offer myself on a platter' to Hollywood

Kangana Ranaut on working in Hollywood

Kangana told the portal that she had no aspirations of going international and said, "It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won't fall prey to."

She added, “If an American film ['The Jungle Book', 2016] is doing ₹100 crore business, and not all our films are able to, we may not find adequate screens for home-bred films 10 years down the line. I'm all for world cinema, but it needs to be a film that brings employment and money into our country. I don't wish to offer myself on a platter to another industry.”

Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood debut

Kangana, who was last seen in the film Emergency, is now set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will share the screen with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Tulsa King star Scarlet Rose Stallone. Production is set to begin this summer in New York, with producers specifically noting they chose U.S. locations to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs.”

According to the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence. Director Anurag Rudra will helm the film, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies. Both will also serve as producers.