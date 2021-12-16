When Padmini Kolhapure slapped Rishi Kapoor 8 times because Raj Kapoor said 'I don't want a soft slap'

Actor Padmini Kolhapure has recalled a scene from her movie Prem Rog (1982) with late actor Rishi Kapoor when she had to slap him 7-8 times. In a new interview, she remembered how she would slow down her hand near Rishi's cheek but his father and director of the film Raj Kapoor asked her to slap him hard.

Prem Rog was a romance based on the story of Rishi Kapoor character Dev's love towards a widow of higher status, Manorama, played by Padmini Kolhapure. The screenplay was written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra. The film was critically acclaimed and also a commercial success. It became the second highest-grossing film of the year after Vidhaata.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Padmini Kolhapure recalled the shot, "Slapping scene wow, I know. I had to slap Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and of course what normally happens in an action na, and they synchronise the slap with the action. But Raj (Kapoor) uncle didn't want that, he wanted me to slap him, and then he told 'Nahi nahi tum thappad maro (no, you slap), I want that realistic kind of shot'. Then Chintu told me, 'You go ahead and slap me'."

She also added, "The first take, my hand would just start with that swing and slow down near that cheek. But then Raj uncle would say, 'No, I don't want such a soft slap.' And that shot we had to take some 7-8 re-takes. Something kept going wrong, either it was a camera issue, light issue, technical issue and I had to slap him 7-8 times. Now coming to think of it, I don't know what would've happened if I had to get so many slaps."

Prem Rog also featured Shammi Kapoor, Nanda, Tanuja, Sushma Seth, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, Om Prakash, Bindu among others. The film won four Filmfare Awards including Best Director and Best Actor (Female).

Padmini and Rishi have also featured in several other films including Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Pyar Ke Kabil, Hawalaat, and Rahi Badal Gaye.