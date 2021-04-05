When Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Anushka Sharma for slapping him during a scene: 'I told you not to do it'

Frequent co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have often spoken about their buddy bond, but did you know that Ranbir actually got upset with her on the sets of their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil once?

The incident was documented in a behind-the-scenes video, in which the two actors spoke about their equation. But the video also showed a moment in which Ranbir snapped at Anushka for slapping him multiple times during a scene.

Seeing that Ranbir was upset, Anushka apologised and approached him. "There is a limit to it," he said. "I told you not to do it, it's not a joke." Anushka replied, "Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?" Ranbir, applying a tissue to his face, said, "Yeah, of course, you're hitting hard."





Recalling the incident, Ranbir said in the video, "She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor, you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again."

In a 2016 interview with DNA, Anushka explained what had happened. "So you know how scenes are shot, right? You shoot one actor first and then the other. So, they shot Ranbir first and told me to slap him for real. I slapped him. This scene is very long. So it starts and we are sitting in one place talking and then one slap happens. When they were shooting my part after his, they told me, ‘Don’t slap him for real.’ But I got so lost in the scene that I forgot about it — it happens a lot when I’m shooting my scenes."

Also read: When Anushka Sharma said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because she'd 'been around' Ranbir Kapoor

She continued, "That’s a good thing but in this case, it didn’t turn out to be such a favourable thing. I forgot he asked me not to slap him and I ended up giving one on his face. As soon as I slapped him, I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And he was like, ‘Why are you slapping me for real?’ I told him, ‘I already slapped you so many times during the takes, why would I deliberately want to slap you again?’ But I think he was doing some nakhra, pretending to be angry!"

Besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Anurag Kashyap's ill-fated Bombay Velvet and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON