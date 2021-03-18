IND USA
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
When Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were stunned by magician at Diwali party. Watch video

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were once dazzled by a magician's performance at a Diwali party in 2017. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:32 PM IST

After almost three years of hiatus from movies, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan will be making their comeback to the big screen this year. While Aamir is will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, Shah Rukh has also started work on his film Pathan.

Today, we are bringing you a throwback video from 2017, when Shah Rukh threw a lavish Diwali party at his home, attended by many Bollywood stars, Aamir being one of them. For the party, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan also invited a popular magician, Karan Singh.

At the party, Karan dazzled both Aamir and Shah Rukh with a card trick. Aamir recited the entire performance to those who came late. There was Gauri, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and others.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics in ripped jeans with advice, says most young people look like 'homeless beggars' these days

Aamir told everyone how Karan asked him to think of a card and Shah Rukh to choose a number. Aamir chose King of Hearts and Shah Rukh chose the number 24. When they pulled the 24th card out of the deck, it was indeed the King of Hearts. Watch the video

This was not the only time that Aamir has witnessed Karan's wizardry. In another video, Aamir, his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad seemed to be at an event when he performed another trick for the actor. The spectators were in awe of how he pulled it off.


Aamir and Shah Rukh have long been friends but in 2008, there were rumours of a rift between the two when Aamir made an infamous comment about Shah Rukh on his blog. Aamir has written about an afternoon at his farmhouse where there was a dog called Shahrukh. “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?” he had written in the blog. The comment earned him a lot of flak from Shah Rukh’s fans.

However, things soon got better between the two and they now often attend each other's parties and other functions.

