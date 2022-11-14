When Sonam Kapoor said she doesn't ‘want to go down same route' as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone in Hollywood

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a guest appearance in 2020 film AK Vs AK. She had wrapped a film titled Blind last year but its release date is still awaited. Earlier in 2016, Sonam had spoken about moving to Hollywood by signing with a new agency which she expected would bring her a project she would want to feature in. Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she is breastfeeding Vayu 'pretty easily’, has no stretchmarks

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and settled down in London soon after. They recently welcomed son Vayu on August 20.

Sonam had opened up about her plans of exploring Hollywood in an interview to NDTV in 2016. She had mentioned her films like Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and said, “I don't want to go down a notch. I rather do something that's either similar. It has to be something which has a lot of gravitas and something that I feel like doing.”

She added, “I love the way Priyanka has carved out her career in America. Deepika (Padukone) is also doing a film there. But I don't want to go down that same route. I wanted to sign up with the an agency like I did in India and then maybe do films that I want to do. I made that mistake when I was in India. I kind of did whatever came my way in the beginning. You have to learn from experience. I kind of do the things that you are passionate about. So I thought I should better sign with UTA and they find me work.”

A year later, she had praised Priyanka in an interview to Pinkvilla in 2017. She had said, “I think they are doing very good and I hope I can do as well as them. I don’t think I will ever reach their standard. I am okay with comparisons because I don’t think I’ll ever be as good as them. They are doing well, very well and I just hope I can do a fraction of what they are doing. I will be very happy with that much.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON