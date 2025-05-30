Who is the woman next to Anushka Sharma during last night's IPL match? Spare Grok and Perplexity, we have the answer

Anushka Sharma was once again in the stands to support and cheer for husband Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during Thursday's IPL finals qualifier match. The actor celebrated the team's win with a friend who sat right next to her. And now, the internet is buzzing with queries about latter's identity. Anushka Sharma and Malvika Nayak in the stands during the match.

Cricket fans who watched the match bombarded Grok and Perplexity on Twitter with questions about her. “Who is she?” or “Who is the woman next to Anushka?” Both the AI tools were mostly clueless. They suggested it was Virat's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli or even Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra.

Who is Anushka Sharma's friend?

However, it was neither.

Anushka Sharma's friend revealed

The woman next to Anushka is her friend Malvika Nayak. The two have been friends for a long while and often go on double dates with their husbands and to cricket matches. Malvika also accompanied Anushka for the last match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB. She was spotted mouthing ‘stupid’ at Rishab Pant's somersault celebration.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Malvika is an MBA graduate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education. She is now looking after Business Development & Partnerships at Innoz Technologies Pvt.Ltd.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Malvika and Nikhil.

Malvika is married to Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing & Revenue - (RCB) at Diageo India. Anushka and Virat have previously been spotted hanging out with Nikhil and Malvika.

About Anushka and Virat

RCB faced off Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, continuing their strong run in the ongoing tournament.

Anushka Sharma has been a frequent presence at the ongoing IPL 2025 matches, showing her unwavering support for her husband.

In a recent spiritual visit on May 25, Anushka and Virat visited Ayodhya, where they paid their respects at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.