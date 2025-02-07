Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar plan to keep son Vedavid away from media: 'You won’t see him; he deserves a childhood'

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar became parents for the first time last year when they welcomed their son, Vedavid. As Yami returns to work after a brief maternity break, the actor is down to promote her new film, Dhoom Dhaam; she spoke about motherhood and her son, Vedavid. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed son Vedavid in May last year.

Yami Gautam on son Vedavid

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Yami revealed how motherhood has changed her life. "I think when you become a mother, I’m sure that stands true for both the parents, but especially a mother, your whole life changes in every possible way your life can change. However, you’ve been, whatever work you’ve done — that on one side, and this is a totally different phase of yourself, which you are also never prepared for. Of course, you’re so happy, you’re on top of the world, this is the biggest blessing, and this is so new to you, and you’re so vulnerable because this is also the most important thing, something which you only have to learn by yourself, nobody teaches you. You’re nervous, there’s so many things, there’s so many factors and at the end of the day, just those big eyes staring at you and just wanting love, and that’s it! I think, can just be there and sitting there for hours and do nothing, if it was really up to me," she said.

The actor then revealed that she and Aditya have decided to keep son Vedavid away from the media to give him the chance to have a normal childhood. She explained, “You won’t see him. I mean, that’s a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood that every other child needs to have. It has a psychological impact, and we want him to just enjoy this life, to enjoy this blessing."

Yami Gautam's personal life and career

Yami Gautam met Aditya Dhar while filming Uri: The Surgical Strike, which she starred in and he directed. The couple married on 4 June 2021. On 10 May 2024, the couple had their first child, a boy named Vedavid. Yami was last seen on the big screen in Article 370, which was released last year. She next has Dhoom Dhaam lined up. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and is directed by Rishab Seth. The film will be released on Netflix on 14 February.