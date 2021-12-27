Yami Gautam reveals people’s reaction to her skin condition during shoots: ‘It should be airbrushed’

Actor Yami Gautam has spoken about how people would react to her skin condition, keratosis pilaris. In a new interview, Yami revealed that during her shoots, suggestions would be made that her skin should be 'airbrushed or concealed'.

Yami Gautam, taking to Instagram, had opened up about her skin condition and also shared several pictures of herself in October this year. The actor explained the condition and also revealed that she got it when she was a teenager.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Yami said, “Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging. When people saw me at the shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post.”

In her Instagram post, Yami had written, "Hello my Insta (Instagram) family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)."

She had said, "For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it."

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," she concluded.

Yami Gautam has several films in the pipeline including the upcoming thriller A Thursday. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

Apart from Yami, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of the film. Yami will also be seen in Lost and Dasvi. Fans saw her last in Bhoot Police.'

