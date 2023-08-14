Yami Gautam says majority in Bollywood rely on ‘marketing their talent’ as fan calls her under-utilised

Yami Gautam is soaking up the success of her latest release OMG 2. When a fan praised her performance in the film and called her 'under-utilised' in the industry, Yami penned a note sharing her honest thoughts about the majority of the industry relying on ‘marketing.’ She also said that for her the priority is in the ‘depth of the script’. Yami plays a lawyer in the film. (Also read: Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC: ‘Adult film jo teenagers ke liye bani hai’) Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in OMG 2.

Fan praised Yami in OMG 2

It so happened that a fan took to X to talk about Yami Gautam's performance in OMG 2. The actor wrote, "It’s amazing how each and every time @yamigautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns each and every frame she’s in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated’. I’d just say she’s under-utilised by our filmmakers."

What Yami said in response

In response, Yami wrote, "Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak. As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that’s my talent. I don’t understand or get involved much with marketing of my talent.

"Unfortunately for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that’s the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it’s truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time."

Directed by Umesh Shukla, OMG 2 is a follow up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai, and stars Akhsay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The film collected ₹10.26 crore on the first day of its release, and ₹15.30 crore on its second day, taking the total to ₹25.56 crore so far.

Yami marked her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. She has appeared in a number of films since then, including Total Siyappa, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala and Lost.

