‘You are trying to create unrest’: Ashoke Pandit backs government notice to Imran Khan to leave India, questions his right to protest as US citizen

He also urged Imran to understand the rules governing his status before taking part in a demonstration. He added, “So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country”.

“I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country. You go all out to see to it that our country is defamed,” Ashoke Padnit told ANI in an interview.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the government's decision to ask actor Imran Khan to leave India after his participation in a Mumbai protest sparked a political controversy. He questioned the actor's decision to join the demonstration, arguing that a foreign national who is not an Indian citizen cannot claim the right to protest in the country. Imran, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and is a US citizen, is now preparing to challenge the government's notice in the Bombay High Court.

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India? The controversy began on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained Imran, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

After his detention, the actor shared a photograph that appeared to show him inside a police van, with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”.

Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor said he had joined the demonstration as someone who lives in Mumbai. “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” he stated.