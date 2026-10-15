‘You are trying to create unrest’: Ashoke Pandit backs government notice to Imran Khan to leave India, questions his right to protest as US citizen
Imran Khan, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India card and is a US citizen, is now preparing to challenge the government's notice in the Bombay High Court.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the government's decision to ask actor Imran Khan to leave India after his participation in a Mumbai protest sparked a political controversy. He questioned the actor's decision to join the demonstration, arguing that a foreign national who is not an Indian citizen cannot claim the right to protest in the country. Imran, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and is a US citizen, is now preparing to challenge the government's notice in the Bombay High Court.
What Ashoke Pandit said
“I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country. You go all out to see to it that our country is defamed,” Ashoke Padnit told ANI in an interview.
He also urged Imran to understand the rules governing his status before taking part in a demonstration. He added, “So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country”.
Deep Dive
Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?
The controversy began on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained Imran, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
After his detention, the actor shared a photograph that appeared to show him inside a police van, with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”.
Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor said he had joined the demonstration as someone who lives in Mumbai. “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” he stated.
Imran Khan asked to leave India
On October 15, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice directing Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
The actor's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor will challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. The petition is expected to be filed by Friday or Monday. His legal team has described the order as “drastic” and argued that no provision of the law specifically bars OCI cardholders from participating in protests.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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