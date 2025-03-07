Zeenat Aman says she would have loved to do Priyanka Chopra's part in this film: 'I don't know whether I'd…'

Actor Zeenat Aman often takes to Instagram to share candid and heartfelt takes on her decades-long career, and memories of working with several co-stars. On Thursday, the veteran actor did an AMA session on Reddit where she answered several questions which were posed by Reddit users. There, when one fan asked whether there was any role from the last few years that she thought she could have done, Zeenat took the name of a role which was played by Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls ‘awkward’ moment when she was confused with Parveen Babi by a fan after actor's death) Zeenat Aman shared her choice of a role from recent times which she picked her interest.

Zeenat's response

A Reddit user asked Zeenat during the AMA session, “Hello, Ma'am! My question is, 'While watching the recent Bollywood films, have you ever felt that I would have nailed this role in my time?'”

Zeenat responded, “I don't know whether I would have nailed it, but I would have loved the chance to play Priyanka Chopra's character in Bajirao Mastani. It was a complex role that piqued my interest.”

More users on the platform reacted to her reply and commented that the veteran actor would have surely done a great job in the role. Priyanka played the part of Kashibai in the 2015 release, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The historical drama film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and fetched Priyanka several awards.

More replies

Meanwhile, another user asked Zeenat if she could share any difference in the industry now and during the 70's. To this, the actor said, “I know people like to criticise the Hindi film industry, and much of it is valid. But I think a major and positive improvement I see is that there are women at every rung of the process pulling their weight and claiming their place with competence. In my time, it wasn't unusual to be the only woman on set! So this is a striking difference to me.”

On the work front, Zeenat will be seen next in the Netflix series The Royals, and the film Bun Tikki.