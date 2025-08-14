‘Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne’: Zeeshan Ayyub reveals how Shah Rukh Khan pulled him back from quitting acting

Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub is known for his powerful character roles. From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Jannat 2 to Raees, the actor has captivated audiences with his performances. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Zeeshan recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed how the superstar saved his career. Zeeshan Ayyub shares experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Zeeshan Ayyub on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Zeeshan played SRK’s friend, Sadiq Ibrahim, in Raees. Recalling his experience, Zeeshan said, "Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne, badal diya tha andar se. Jab unhone mujhe dekha toh scan kar liya tha ki bhut pereshaan hai aur main tha. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I can’t do this anymore" (He must have done something; he had changed me from within. When he looked at me, he sensed I was very troubled – and I was. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I couldn’t do it anymore).

He revealed that he was getting typecast in Bollywood and had grown tired of playing similar roles. "I was bored of playing the same kind of roles. Then I thought, if I have to sign off, I’ll do it with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. At least if I retire, I’ll have a film with SRK. Unhone haath milaya, toh actually negativity nikal gayi thi. I was like abhi toh bahut kaam karna hai. Unhone rok liya and he made sure ki yahan par kaam kar aur sab badia hoga" (When he shook my hand, the negativity actually went away. I felt like I still had a lot of work to do. He stopped me and made sure I stayed, telling me, “Work here and everything will be fine”).

About Raees

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in lead roles. The film received positive reviews upon release and was a commercial success, earning ₹281.45 crore worldwide.

Zeeshan and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films

Zeeshan will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi. The film stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, along with Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 19.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff will also be part of the project, which is currently in production.