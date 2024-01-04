Britney Spears says she would "never return to music industry," chooses to do this instead

Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): American singer Britney Spears has put an end to rumours of a new album in a revealing Instagram post in which she claimed she would never return to the music industry. HT Image

On Thursday, Britney took to Instagram and wrote, "Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album... I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me."

The pop singer appeared to be responding to news that arose early Wednesday morning about Spears possibly enlisting Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record, her first in over a decade, as per Variety.

Michaels and Spears had previously collaborated, although the nature of their collaboration remains unknown.

According to Variety, Michaels is listed as a co-writer on Spears' 'Slumber Party,' which appears on her most recent studio album, 'Glory.' Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, and Justin Tranter also contributed to the script.

Spears then described herself as a 'ghostwriter,' which means she writes for other artists without putting her name on the projects, and stated that she "honestly [prefers] it that way."

She also addressed claims that her book, 'The Woman in Me,' was published without her permission. The book became a national best-seller in its first week, selling over 1.1 million copies in print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks.

She added, "I've written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth ... have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!"

The singers' most recent hits are 'Hold Me Closer,' a 2022 duet with Elton John, and 'Mind Your Business,' a collaboration with Will. The latter was originally recorded for Britney Jean's 2013 album. (ANI)