Cold Case trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran struggles to get to 'brilliant killer' in this crime thriller, watch

Amazon Prime on Monday unveiled the trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer upcoming Malayalam supernatural thriller Cold Case, which has been confirmed to release on their platform June 30.

The movie features Prithviraj in the role of a cop and it’ll be his first direct-OTT release. The trailer assures that the film will be high on thrills and suspense.

The trailer hints that the story will be centered on the mystery behind a homicide and its investigation will be headed by Sathyajith, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. As per a dialogue, the search is for a 'brilliant killer'.





Prithviraj, excited about the film’s direct-to-service premiere, said in a statement: “It is an absolute delight to be part of such an amazingly crafted story. I am delighted to announce that movie lovers worldwide can watch Cold Case from the safety and comfort of their homes. With a complete whodunit setup – the film will take you through a thrilling journey. I hope the viewers enjoy it as much as the team enjoyed making it."

The film has been Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios. It has been directed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project that will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So I'm looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!”

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him. To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.





