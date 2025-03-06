Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Court issues NBW against Ram Gopal Varma in cheque bounce case

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Court issues NBW against Ram Gopal Varma in cheque bounce case

Mumbai, A sessions court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after rejecting his plea for suspension of jail sentence in a cheque bounce case.

Court issues NBW against Ram Gopal Varma in cheque bounce case
Court issues NBW against Ram Gopal Varma in cheque bounce case

Earlier, on January 21, Judicial Magistrate in Andheri, Y P Pujari, convicted Varma for the offence punishable under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The magistrate had sentenced the filmmaker to three-month jail term and directed him to pay 3,72,219 to the complainant within three months.

The filmmaker subsequently filed an appeal before the sessions court, seeking suspension of the sentence.

Additional Sessions Judge A A Kulkarni, however, rejected his plea on March 4 and issued NBW against the filmmaker as he did not appear before the court and rejected his plea for suspension of the jail sentence.

The matter has been adjourned to July 28 for execution of the warrant.

The judge said the accused is at the liberty to file for bail after appearing before the court.

A company in 2018 lodged a cheque bounce complaint against Varma's firm.

Advocates Rajesh Kumar Patel, appearing for the complainant's company, had filed an affidavit before the magistrate court that the company was engaged in the business of providing hard disks for the last several years.

As per the request of the accused, it had provided hard disks between February 2018 and March 2018, based on which various tax invoices amounting to 2,38,220 were raised, the affidavit said.

The accused issued a cheque on June 1, 2018 to the complainant, which was dishonoured for insufficient funds, it said.

After this fact was brought to the notice of Varma's firm, a second cheque of the same amount was issued, which too was dishonoured due to "payment stopped by drawer". The complainant was left with no option to avail legal remedy, the affidavit had added.

Varma is known for making films like "Satya", "Rangeela", "Company" and "Sarkar", among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On