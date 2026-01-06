Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster run continues despite week 5 slowdown

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues to be the toast of the nation after an extraordinary theatrical run. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film exceeded expectations and shattered multiple box-office records to become the highest-grossing film of 2025 since its release on December 5. However, as it enters its fifth week, the momentum has finally begun to slow. Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film. The film combines espionage, political drama, and action, making it a top release of 2025.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹4.75 crore on day 33, taking its total India collection to an impressive ₹781.75 crore. This is an expected dip given its extended run and the fact that it was a Tuesday.

33-day breakdown of Dhurandhar's box office

The film opened strongly, earning ₹28 crore on its first day and showing solid weekend growth, peaking at ₹43 crore on the first Sunday before dipping on weekdays. It wrapped up Week 1 with ₹207.25 crore. The momentum continued in Week 2, driven by a massive second Saturday and Sunday ( ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore), taking the Week 2 total to ₹253.25 crore.

Collections saw a gradual decline in Week 3, though weekend spikes helped it reach ₹172 crore, followed by a sharper drop in Week 4 with ₹106.5 crore. By the fifth week, daily earnings had slowed significantly, but the film still managed to post an impressive overall net collection of ₹780.41 crore in India, underlining its blockbuster run despite the expected post-opening-week decline.

Dhurandhar's region's occupancy report

The film recorded moderate overall occupancy across major cities, with Chennai leading at 24.33%, followed by Bengaluru (15.67%), and Mumbai, Pune and NCR at around 14.33% each. Evening and afternoon shows generally performed better than morning shows, particularly in metros like Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, where evening occupancy reached up to 18–19%. Smaller centres, such as Surat (3%) and Ahmedabad (6.67%), remained comparatively low, while mid-tier cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal saw steady but unspectacular turnout. Overall, the numbers suggest stronger urban interest with peak footfalls during post-work and evening slots.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, with veteran actors like Rakesh Bedi and others in supporting roles.

The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, weaves a gripping narrative around an undercover Indian intelligence operative infiltrating Pakistan’s underworld and terror networks, blending high-stakes espionage with political drama and intense action sequences. Drawing inspiration from historical geopolitical events, the film combines layered character arcs, powerful performances and blockbuster spectacle, making it one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.