Jeff Bezos' girlfriend parties with her A-list friends on his yacht, check who all dropped by

Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, Lauren Sanchez is kicking off her pre-birthday celebration in style. Sun-kissed skin, sparkling champagne glasses, and sultry red dresses, Lauren Sanchez's birthday wasn't just another year older, it was a high-seas extravaganza aboard Jeff Bezos' magnificent yacht. Ahead of her 54th birthday on Tuesday, the birthday girl's star-studded buddy list was spotted having fun on the superyacht Koru in St. Barts. Lauren Sanchez pre birthday celebrations(elenasblair_photography/Instagram)

It's a birthday bonanza at sea for Jeff Bezos’ fiancé

As she approaches her 54th birthday in a few days, the former journalist Lauren posted an emotional note and glitzy photo to her Instagram account. “The day before my birthday I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life…These women are not just friends, I consider them family,” she wrote captioning a picture of her girl gang enjoying in between the sea waves.

Who do you think are these A-listers? Well, they are Hollywood wives, top-notch investors, social media influencers, and so on.

First to arrive for Lauren Sanchez's birthday celebration on Jeff Bezos' yacht was Lydia Kives, who is married to Michael Kives, a prominent figure in Hollywood. The Kives and the Bezos-Sanchez duo had previously vacationed together in 2019.

Following Lydia was Nurse Jamie Sherrill, a renowned skincare guru in Hollywood, whose expertise has graced the faces of stars like Kyle Richards, Paris Hilton, and Khloe Kardashian.

Following Lydia Kives, Lauren Sanchez's birthday bash welcomed Elena Sanchez Blair, Lauren's younger sister and a former nurse based in Seattle, now a mother of four. Along with Veronica Grazer, the wife of TV and movie producer Brian Grazer, Elsa Collins, the wife of NBA center turned coach Jarron Collins, was also present. October Gonzalez, the 43-year-old actress known for her roles in Modern Family, The View, and Play It Forward, joined the celebration, having tied the knot with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.