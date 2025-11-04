Fans defend Jonas Brothers after claims that they are touring a lot because of cash crunch: ‘Is Taylor Swift also poor?'

Lately, there has been some chatter suggesting that the Jonas Brothers are struggling financially, with some claiming that it is the reason behind them being constantly on tour. However, their fans have come forward to defend the pop band, questioning the logic behind such claims and asking critics if they also believe that Taylor Swift goes on tour because she is “poor.” The Jonas Brothers are currently on Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.(AP)

Fans defend Jonas Brothers

In the latest Deuxmoi podcast, one social media user asked, “My question for the podcast is, are the Jonas Brothers poor? They've been touring every year, basically since COVID. What's really going on?”

Following this, the host shunned the perception about the Jonas Brothers, which consists of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

The host said, “I don't know. I haven't heard that they're poor. I would have a better gauge to answer the question if they seemed like people who spent lavishly and from my perspective, they aren't. They're also filming Camp Rock 3. That does feel like a poor thing to me.”

“You think making Camp Rock means you're poor in your 30s? Yeah, I think you need money. I guess I never thought about it. I just think that people take work as it comes to them and we're in a very nostalgic era right now and so people are doing stuff like that. I'm gonna go with the final answer. They're not poor, but they need to work,” the host added.

A clip of the moment surfaced on social media, prompting fans to come forward and defend them. Many questioned why being busy with work or going on tour was being linked to financial struggles.

One wrote, “Filming Camp Rock 3… I agree with you. That’s a recession indicator”, while another shared, “oH nO they’re working they must be brOke!!!” is such a strange take, why would they NOT be booked and busy??”

“Is Taylor Swift poor? She was on a massive tour and won’t stop putting out infinite versions of her latest album to make ends meet,” one asked.

One angry fan wrote, “Honestly, I’d think it was more like they’re gaining as much wealth as they can while they’re going and have the stamina so they can have more freedom with their families as their kids get older. Maybe not every artist wants to keep performing forever?”

“Workaholics, passionate about their jobs, and like you said we’re in a nostalgia era and they are capitalizing on it! Good for them,” read one comment, with one reading, “Nah, I'm poor by making them rich.”

“They’re so unproblematic that this is the most scandalous thing people say about them,” one shared. One wrote, “They didn’t tour in 2022 or 2024 lol. This question iiiiiirks me.”

“This is rude! 2) they care about their fanbase and are giving us memories to last a lifetime. They work hard because they love what they do, and are grateful,” one posted, with another sharing, “The bar is so low that we think when band is working and doing stuff for their fandom are poor xd pls maybe they just love their work? (don’t forget is a tour for their 20th anniversary and it’s important for them and the fan base).”

Another wrote, “Omg you guys need to leave these men alone”, with one mentioning, “I am so tired of the ‘they must be poor’ theory.”

Jonas Brothers go on tour

The Jonas Brothers rose to stardom in the mid-2000s with chart-topping albums, a Disney Channel fanbase, and starring roles in Camp Rock. But in 2013, creative differences and strained relationships led them to part ways. Nick, in an earlier interview, had stated that it took them a couple of years to rebuild the family. The brothers reunited after six years in 2019. The Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour that kicks off in their native New Jersey in August this year. The tour will conclude in December in New York.