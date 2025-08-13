Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters: How to watch Maharaja Trophy match live

Gulbarga Mystics are set to clash against the Bengaluru Blasters in match 8 of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. The Mystics didn't have a dream start in the league as they lost their first match against Mangalore Dragons. However, their comeback was brilliant in the second game against Mysore Warriors which they won by eight wickets. Nikin Jose and Smaran Ravichandran slammed two half-centuries, forming a partnership of 63 runs. They remained unbeaten and chased down 185 runs quite comfortably. Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters(Maharaja Trophy)

On the other hand, Bengaluru Blasters have played just one match so far. They lost against Mysore Warriors by 39 runs. The credit goes to Warriors’ skipper Manish Pandey for scoring 53 runs. He was given the Player of the Match award for an outstanding performance in the game. Even the bowling department did well, restricting the Blasters to just 141 runs. Hence, the upcoming match will be crucial for the Blasters.

Match Details:

Match: Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, 8th Match

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 7.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Maharaja Trophy 2025 in India?

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 will be streamed on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The fans can watch all the matches on the platform. Moreover, there are two matches almost every day, with the first game starting at 3.15 PM, and the second at 7.15 PM IST. The toss time for both matches is 30 minutes before the start of the play.

Squads

Gulbarga Mystics Squad: Luvnith Sisodia(w), Nikin Jose, Bangalore Mohith, Smaran Ravichandran, Prajwal Pavan, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak(c), Younus Ali Baig, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Lavish Kaushal, Shashi Kumar K, Monish Reddy, Likhit M Bannur, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sourabh Muttur, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, EJ Jasper, Sheetal Kumar, Faizan Raiz, Santosh Hatti

Bengaluru Blasters Squad: LR Chethan, Rohan Patil, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhuvan Raju, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja(w), Rohan Naveen, Naveen MG, Vidyadhar Patil, Mohsin Khan, Prateek Jain, Punith S, Siddharth Akhil, Kruthik Krishna, Ishaan S, Rohan Raju, Advith Shetty, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Niranjan Naik