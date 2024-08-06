A24 plans to rope in Zendaya and Robert Pattinson for its next project

The film production house A24 in an early preposition to cast Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in its next film which will be written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Borgli is known for his films such as Drib, Sick to Myself and Dream Scenario which starred Nicolas Cage. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early talks for A24's next.(@Zendaya/X,@pattinsonphotos/X)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez delays divorce proceedings as she feels Ben Affleck 'humiliated' her

A24 is in early talks to cast Zendaya and Robert Pattinson together

Zendaya and Pattinson are being considered to pair in Borgli’s next which, rumour has it, is a romance film. While the details of the film are yet to be released, the title of the film is The Drama. The plot of the movie is said to be around the couple whose romance changes right before their big day. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Square Peg will be producing this upcoming project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production house is in the initial stages of talks with the actors as the leads in the film.

Square Peg’s other collaborations with the production house, A24 to look out for include, Death of a Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd and Eddington which will feature a star-studded cast of Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

Also Read: Cardi B gets embroiled in a heated argument with a local in NYC: Watch video

2024 is the year of Zendaya

This year has kept Zendaya busy with her back-to-back films and other work projects. The two-time Emmy winner delivered Dune: Part Two featuring Timothe Chalamet and the Challengers which created quite a buzz among her fans. While Zendaya had work-packed months and appearances in public during various events in the past months, Pattinson was last seen in theatres in 2022 as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. He will be next seen in the Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi drama, The Mickey which is set to release in January next year. He also welcomed his daughter with model Suki Waterhouse in March.