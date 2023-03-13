Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / A$AP Rocky's supportive partner game is on point at Oscars 2023

A$AP Rocky's supportive partner game is on point at Oscars 2023

Updated on Mar 13, 2023 02:26 PM IST

The Oscars 2023 was a night of glitz and glamour, but it was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who stole the show with their electric performance and supportive partnership.

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
ByPrapti Upadhayay

The Oscars 2023 was a night of glitz and glamour, but it was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who stole the show with their electric performance and supportive partnership. From Rocky toasting Rihanna's performance to the couple's adorable baby bump photos, Twitterverse couldn't get enough of the power couple.

Rocky's supportive partner energy

A$AP Rocky took his supportive partner game to the next level at the Oscars 2023. He was spotted cheering for his girlfriend, Rihanna, as she performed "Lift Me Up" in honour of Chadwick Boseman. Rocky was beaming with pride as Rihanna hit all the right notes, proving that he's not only a talented rapper but also a supportive partner.

Twitterverse goes crazy over Rocky and Rihanna's baby bump photos

The highlight of the night for Rihanna and Rocky's fans was when the rapper was photographed holding Rihanna's baby bump. The couple looked absolutely adorable together, and their fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment.

Rihanna's son fusses about not attending the Oscars

Before the ceremony, Rihanna tweeted a photo of her firstborn fussing with the caption, "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him." The post was a hit among fans, who loved seeing the singer's playful side.

If A$AP Rocky wants to reach the S-Tier of supportive partners, he'll have to help Rihanna release her ninth studio album, #R9. The head of the Navy said, "I want it to be this year," in a recent interview with British Vogue.

rihanna baby bump
