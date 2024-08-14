Abhay Deol 'very excited' to work in Hollywood rom-com with 'lovely' Elvis actor Natasha Bassett

Abhay Deol has announced his next project, and it is an international one. The Bollywood actor will be seen with Australian actor of Elvis fame, Natasha Bassett. As per a report by Deadline, the two are coming together for the romantic comedy, Don’t You Be My Neighbor! Harry Grewal is directing the movie. Also read | Abhay Deol makes 'controversial' statement about his sexuality: 'I have embraced all experiences in my life' Abhay Deol will star alongside Australian actor Natasha Bassett, who worked with Austin Butler in Elvis.

‘Script took me back to 80’s and 90’s era rom-com’

Abhay will be seen for the first time with Natasha, who played played Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis (2022) starring Austin Butler, and portrayed Britney Spears in 2017's Britney Ever After.

Sharing the news with fans, Abhay took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80’s and early 90’s era of the rom-com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented @natashabassett and director Harry Grewal."

The actor, who has worked in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, added the hashtags 'grateful', 'rom-com' and 'new project' to his caption. Abhay will soon be seen with Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Lin Laishram in Bun Tikki.

More about Don’t You Be My Neighbor!

The film will portray the unlikely connection between Jay (Abhay Deol) and Emily (Natasha Bassett), who have vastly different perspectives on love and life. As they work through their contrasting beliefs and life experiences, they are challenged to confront their preconceptions and open their hearts to unexpected possibilities, per the synopsis. Deadline reported the principal photography is set to begin around Seattle in the US next month.

“We are excited to bring this lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life. Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters," Harry Grewal said.

Producer Raman Palta added that the film would 'resonate with audiences as it delves into the heartache of losing love and the joy of finding it again', saying, “It’s a story that needs to be told, and we are thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team.”