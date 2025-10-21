Los Angeles, Hollywood star Adam Driver admits he was not ready to leave the "Star Wars" universe and pitched Lucasfilm and Disney a spinoff that would’ve been a direct sequel to 2019’s "The Rise of Skywalker" centered on Kylo Ren. Adam Driver wanted to part of a Ben Solo film

Ben Solo in the sequel trilogy is the son of original characters Han Solo and Leia Organa making him the grandson of Anakin Skywalker, also known as Darth Vader.

He later turns into the villain Kylo Ren, who has a redemption arc and dies in the conclusion of "The Rise of Skywalker" but Driver didn't want the story to end there.

“I always was interested in doing another 'Star Wars',” Driver said in an interview with .

“I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.”

Driver detailed a concept for the film which Steven Soderbergh wrote a script for which the actor says was “one of the coolest scripts I had ever been a part of.”

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it,” Driver said. “We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

The film was tentatively titled "The Hunt for Ben Solo" with Driver adding, “But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it.”

In a statement to , Soderbergh said, “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”

The next "Star Wars" film is "The Mandalorian and Grogu", a spinoff of the popular Disney series which comes out on May 22, 2026.

Another film currently in production is "Star Wars: Starfighter", featuring Ryan Gosling. It will release in theatres on May 28, 2027.

