 Adam Sandler spotted 'chilling' on pavement outside five-star hotel in London
Adam Sandler spotted ‘chilling’ on pavement outside five-star hotel in London

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 04, 2024 08:45 PM IST

The 26-year-old fan noted that he was “excited” to see the Murder Mystery star sitting outside the posh hotel and scrolling his phone in a relaxed manner.

Adam Sandler was spotted sitting on the pavement outside a five-star hotel in London on Tuesday, April 2. Corin Richards, who captured a video of the 57-year-old actor, said that he appeared to be “chilling” while sitting on the doorstep of Claridge's hotel in Mayfair.

Actress Adam Sandler poses for media at a photo-call for the movie 'Spaceman' during the International Film, Festival Berlinale, in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP)
Adam Sandler spotted sitting at the doorstep of posh London hotel

Richards describes himself as a big fan of Sandler, especially of his works in Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups. The 26-year-old fan noted that he was “excited” to see the Murder Mystery star sitting outside the posh hotel and scrolling his phone in a relaxed manner.

For the casual outing, Sandler donned his signature basketball shorts, which appeared to be cyan in colour. He also wore a black and beige North Face puffer jacket on top of a purple hoodie.

Richards, who works close to the hotel, told SWNS, “He was sitting on the floor chilling, had his phone out and a couple of security guards on either side of him. He looked pretty chilled.”

Recalling his celebrity encounter, Corin explained, “Celebrities do stay in Claridge's — so working in Mayfair, I walk past celebrities quite a lot.”

“I don't know that he was staying at the hotel, but it feels pretty likely. I'm a big fan of Adam Sandler, so it was really cool. I was excited to see him,” Richards added.

Tuesday's incident was not the first time that Sandler was spotted out and about in public. This comes just a month after Sandler was spotted by TikTok star Cacherel at Kensington Leisure Centre in London.

Describing his unexpected meeting with the Just Go With It star, the TikToker told his followers, “I'm in the ends yeah, west London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look. Bro, that's Adam Sandler... look bro, you lot think I'm messing.”

