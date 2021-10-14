Adele announces release date for her album 30

Singer Adele announced that her upcoming fourth music album titled 30 will release on November 19. The announcement comes over a week after the multiple Grammy award winner gave a teaser of her new song Easy On Me, after a hiatus of almost six years.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Adele shared the name of the long-awaited album and its release date. She also spoke about her journey to completing the album. She said is "ready to finally put this album out".

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" the 33-year-old singer wrote.

Adele, known for her hit ballads like Rollin' in the Deep, Set Fire to the Rain, and Someone Like You, described the past three years of album work ‘as the most turbulent period of my life’ but called her new music her ‘ride or die’ friend. She also said the experience of creating 30 helped her discover ‘genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with’ following which she has ‘never felt more peaceful.’

Adele wrote her album was 'the get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.'

"That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief," she further said.

The singer said she has ‘painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it’. "Home is where the heart is x (sic)," she concluded.

Also read: Adele shares new magazine covers, opens up about her divorce: 'I wasn’t happy'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adele is reteaming with her 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr and Shellback for 30. Composer Ludwig Goransson, who won the Oscar for Black Panther score, is among her collaborators for the new LP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON