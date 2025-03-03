Menu Explore
Adrien Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman breaks silence on his kiss with Halle Berry at the Oscars 2025:'How can you…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 03, 2025 11:57 PM IST

Halle Berry surprised everyone by kissing Adrien Brody, reminiscent of their 2003 moment. Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman reacts to the moment.

Adrien Brody’s red carpet moment at the Oscars 2025with Halle Berry turned heads, but it wasn’t a cause for concern for his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. On Sunday, March 2, Berry, surprised everyone when she recreated the iconic 2003 Oscars kiss she shared with Brody, sparking a flurry of excitement on the red carpet. Despite the attention, Chapman appeared unbothered by the playful moment.

At the Oscars 2025, Halle Berry recreated her famous kiss with Adrien Brody, leaving his girlfriend Georgina Chapman seemingly unbothered.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
At the Oscars 2025, Halle Berry recreated her famous kiss with Adrien Brody, leaving his girlfriend Georgina Chapman seemingly unbothered.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Chapman reacts to Berry kissing Brody at Oscars 2025

Chapman who is a fashion designer reacted to Berry kissing Brody as she shared with Extra that the moment was all above board. She told the media outlet, “It was [quite the moment,] wasn't it. I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?" Chapman and Brody have been dating for almost five years. She added, “[Brody] was more than fine” when the media outlet noted that Berry revealed that Chapman was “fine” with her kiss with Brody on the red carpet.

The Academy Awards took to their official social media to share a video of the unforgettable moment between Berry and Brody. In the clip, the 58-year-old walked up to the two-time Oscar winner with arms wide open. Before planting a big kiss on him, she told his girlfriend, “I'm sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it.”

The two then shared a warm embrace, recreating the iconic kiss they shared at the 2003 Oscars. Meanwhile, Chapman stood there laughing and clapping, as reported by People Magazine. Berry also posted a video of the moment on Instagram and captioned it: “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.”

Netizens react to Brody and Berry’s kiss at the Oscars

A user wrote on X, “That's... just weird. like it's not even about Understanding and Professionalism. This is just disrespect.” A second user wrote, “Halle Berry kissing Adrian Brody in front of his wife is like that episode of Boondocks when Tom lost his wife to Usher… but in reverse.” A third user wrote, “How tacky was that — in front of the wife.”

Another user wrote, “I think it’s her bizarre way of putting the 2003 thing, and any lingering feeling over it, in the past. In a bizarre ‘two wrongs make it right’ way.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
