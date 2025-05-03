Aimee Hall's heartbreaking tribute to Floribama Shore co-star Kirk Medas: 'He was the glue..'

Kirk Medas of MTV Floribama Shore fame passed away recently after being hospitalized and in the ICU at a Miami hospital due to a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis. He was 33. Floribama Shore's Kirk Medas(Instagram/ Aimee Elizabeth Hall)

Medas' co-star Aimee Hall pays heartfelt tribute

Medas is still best known for his role in MTV's Floribama Shore. After his passing away, Floribama Shore co-star Aimee Hall shared the sad news with a social media post. In the post, Hall wrote, "We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart: Kirk,”

“I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew,” Hall continued.

Hall paid tribute to her co-star by also saying, "I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes. That memory will stay with me forever. I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday. Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always"

More on Kirk Medas' life

Kirk Medas was the spirited Floribama Shore cast member known for his loyalty and humor. Born in Georgia, Medas joined MTV’s Floribama Shore in 2017, becoming a fan favorite across four seasons for his wit and role as the group’s “glue”. Off-screen, he balanced reality fame with work as an influencer, sports book consultant and entrepreneur, often sharing glimpses of his life in Atlanta with his partner in crime, Wren Marie.

The last post by Medas was on April 15, where he was seen posing on a balcony overlooking Miami.