Alex Cooper made suspicious move ahead of pregnancy reveal; Alix Earle shares new update

Alex Cooper appeared to avoid cameras just days before revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan. The ‘Call Her Daddy’ host was recently spotted out by TMZ in public shortly before her pregnancy announcement, but quickly hurried into her car when approached about the ongoing drama involving Alix Earle. Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper is pregnant (X)

At the time, Cooper kept a notably low profile and declined to stop for questions, the publication added. TMZ further shared the said video.

Alex Cooper confirms pregnancy Just days later, Cooper officially revealed that she and Kaplan are preparing to welcome their first child together. “Our family 🤍,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple, with her baby bump clearly visible.

The 31-year-old later admitted she was relieved to no longer hide her pregnancy publicly and shared another photo showing off her growing bump.

Sources close to the couple dismissed online speculation surrounding their relationship. “Rumors of tension in the marriage are false, and they’re so excited about this new chapter. They’ve tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing,” sources told PEOPLE.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan kept romance private Despite Cooper’s highly public media career, the couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight together. The pair married in April 2024 during a private ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“It was everything we wanted it to be,” Cooper said while speaking to Vogue about the wedding. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”

Kaplan also explained why they chose a more intimate destination celebration.

“We weren’t looking to have a formal wedding,” he said. “We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location, so from the decor to the festivities, it all was very naturally curated.”

Cooper added: “We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests. It was really important to us to keep the guest list small so we could be present with each other and the people who we love the most and who have helped us become who we are today.”

‘Mr. Sexy Zoom Man’ eventually became her husband The couple first connected during a Zoom call in 2020. At the time, Cooper famously referred to Kaplan as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” on her podcast while keeping his identity hidden from listeners. Although Cooper previously admitted she was unsure whether marriage was something she wanted, she later had a change of heart during a 2022 dinner date.

According to Cooper, she told Kaplan he could propose “whenever he wanted.” Kaplan was reportedly thrilled by the moment.

“He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married,” Cooper recalled.