Meet Alexandre Singh, Oscar winner is son of an Indian immigrant from Punjab who moved to UK in the 1960s

Filmmakers Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata won the Oscars for their film Two People Exchanging Saliva in the Live-Action Short Film category. The Oscars ceremony saw a rare moment this year as there was a tie. The award was also given to The Singers by directors Sam A Davis and Jack Piatt. Alexandre Singh posed with his award for Best Live Action Short for Two People Exchanging Saliva at the 98th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

Who is Alexandre Singh Alexandre, speaking at an event recently, said that his father shifted from Punjab, India, to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. He married a French woman and had a son-- Alexandre. He was born in 1980 in Bordeaux, France. The filmmaker studied fine arts at the University of Oxford.

What did Alexandre recently say about his family He shared, "In the 1960s, my father left Punjab to come to the United Kingdom with a beard and a turban. Can you imagine what the reception was like back then in the 1960s? It was very difficult for him. Over that time, he got a BA, MSc, PhD. He worked his way up. He lost the beard and the turban."

Talking about his father further, he added, "He loved the Beatles. He loved France, French wine, a certain French woman which is why I'm here. Through that time, he had the immigrant experience. He was so proud to be an Indian. I lost my father when I was 21, and it pains me that in some ways I lost my connection to my heritage, that true connection."

But one of the most difficult periods of my life was the week I got into art school to study fine arts at the University of Oxford, which, on one hand, was such a wonderful thing, but for my father, as an Indian immigrant, it was an abomination that I would study arts.

About his Oscar-winning film Two People Exchanging Saliva (Deux personnes échangeant de la salive in French) is a 2024 French-language short drama film written and directed by Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh. The United States and France co-production film premiered in the Telluride Film Festival at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in August 2024.

What did Alexandre say after winning his award During his speech, Alexandre spoke about the power of art and creativity. "We believe art can change people's souls. Maybe it takes 10 years' time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theatre and ballet, and cinema," he said. Ties at the Oscars are usually very rare. The last time it happened was in 2013, when Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall shared the award for sound editing. Over the years, there have been a few other ties as well.

Before his Oscar-winning project, Alexandre directed several short films. It included The Appointment (2019) and Plan Large (2016).