All heartwarming moments between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' AFC victory

Taylor Swift, now a regular at Chiefs games, was spotted at M&T Bank Stadium, cheering for her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP)

Accompanied by friends Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes, Swift watched from a suite, with the camera capturing their excitement.

Chiefs vs. Ravens game highlights:

Travis Kelce's stellar performance, including a crucial touchdown, led the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over the Ravens, securing their spot in Super Bowl 2024.

Swift's animated reactions in the suite, shouting "Travis! Oh, my God!" and holding up 10 fingers for another player's jersey number, showcased her fervent support.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10.(AP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's on-field celebration post-game victory:

Post-game, Swift joined the celebration on the field, embracing and kissing Kelce, who was surrounded by teammates, cameras, and his family.

Kelce, known for his hype speeches, echoed the Beastie Boys' lyrics, "You've got to fight for your party right," expressing the team's joy.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift as she whispers in his ear after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's heartfelt moments on-field:

In a viral video, Swift and Kelce shared a private moment, with Swift praising the incredible atmosphere, and Kelce enthusiastically expressing love for her.

Travis Kelce's emotional exchange with his brother Jason, who hilariously referred to Kelce's shirtless celebration last week, added a touch of family warmth.

Taylor's logistical challenge for the Las Vegas Super Bowl:

Swift faces a travel challenge as her "Eras Tour" resumes in Japan on February 7, just days before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Speculations arise about Swift making it to the Super Bowl, considering the 17-hour time difference and a 12-hour flight.

Taylor Swift's Diamond Friendship Bracelet:

Swift's 'TNT' friendship bracelet, worn during the celebration, pays homage to how Travis met Taylor, referencing a missed opportunity to give her a bracelet at a concert.

As Swift faces the dilemma of time zones and flights, fans are hopeful to see her on the sidelines as the Chiefs aim for their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Kelce's historic performance, breaking Jerry Rice's postseason reception record, adds to the anticipation of a thrilling Super Bowl showdown.