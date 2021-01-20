Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Pictures of a life-size cutout of actor Ana de Armas, trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, have been shared online amid reports of their breakup. The actors, who bonded on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film Deep Water, dated for a year.
On Wednesday, the Daily Mail obtained pictures of a landscaping crew outside Affleck's Los Angles house, seemingly disposing of the cutout. Previously, Affleck's children were seen playing with the same cutout.
While the actors haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, they were spotted together numerous times in 2020, with some reports suggesting that the Knives Out actor had moved into the Batman v Superman star's home during lockdown.
People magazine quoted a source as saying that their contrasting lifestyles could've played a part in their split. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," the source told the publication. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
Also read: As Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas make relationship official, ex-wife Jennifer Garner is happy to see him move on
Besides their upcoming film together, De Armas will be seen in a supporting role in the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die. She will also star as Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming biopic. Affleck, meanwhile, will be seen in the director's cut of Justice League, and then in the solo Flash movie, as Batman.
