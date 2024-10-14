Menu Explore
Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas break up after dating for several months, she confirms: He'll be happy to know that…

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 14, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Kate Tomas confirmed the break up on a social media platform. She said that their relationship had ended some time ago.

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas have broken up after dating for several months. Kate revealed the news on Saturday in the comments of an Instagram post. (Also Read | Andrew Garfield's girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reactions to their romance)

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas were first linked in March this year.
Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas were first linked in March this year.

Responding to a fan who asked if she was still dating the We Live in Time actor, she confirmed that their relationship had ended some time ago.

"We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved," Kate replied, putting an end to the fan's question.

The pair were first linked in March this year when they were spotted holding hands during what looked like a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. Despite the public sighting, Andrew, 41, has remained private about his love life.

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, he shared that he intentionally keeps his romantic relationships out of the public eye, valuing privacy.

Before dating Kate, Andrew was romantically linked to his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in the 2010s. More recently, he dated model Alyssa Miller, but their relationship ended in April 2022, according to a source from PEOPLE.

Though the split with Kate is now public, it seems the breakup happened quietly months ago, with neither party making an official announcement until now.

