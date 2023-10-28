Andy Cohen talks about ‘creepy’ encounter with Britney during conservatorship

Talk show host and television personality Andy Cohen recently opened up about his unsettling encounter with pop sensation Britney Spears during her conservatorship period. In the latest episode of his Radio Andy show, Cohen shared details about the "creepy" experience that left him with a sense of discomfort. FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The incident took place in 2016 when Cohen was invited to interview Spears for her Glory album release party. His intention was to establish a rapport with the star, hoping she might appear on his show, "Watch What Happens Live" (WWHL), in the future. However, the encounter took an unexpected turn.

Cohen recounted that Spears was not alone during the interview. A mysterious woman was constantly by her side, whispering instructions into her ear whenever decisions were required or responses were sought. Cohen described this situation as "creepy" and felt as if Spears was a "captive" to this woman.

"I get there, and this woman was there, and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor," Cohen stated, refraining from mentioning the woman's name due to legal concerns. He further revealed that the woman is referenced in Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," where Spears expresses her deep dissatisfaction with her.

The situation was so unsettling that Cohen even received a warning from individuals working on a documentary about Spears. They informed him that this woman had a pervasive influence over Spears, essentially dictating her actions and decisions.

Cohen also shared a couple of peculiar incidents from that time, including witnessing Spears seemingly taking cues from the woman on stage while performing with him and will.i.am. She would murmur her agreement to the woman's instructions.

In another occurrence, a birthday cake was brought out for Spears, despite her birthday having passed the month before. Spears herself acknowledged this, saying, "It's not my birthday." Cohen expressed his bewilderment, remarking, "It was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird."

