Angela Bassett says her Oscar loss last year was ‘a supreme disappointment’: I thought I handled it very well

Angela Bassett is reflecting on her Oscar loss in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Academy Awards last year. The actor reflected on the evening in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey in OWN, where she agreed that the loss was 'a supreme disappointment.' (Also read: Oscars 2024: From Olivia Colman to Denzel Washington, most memorable acceptance speeches of all time)

What Angela said

Recalling the awards night, Oprah said, "We’re all in our pajamas, watching you on Oscar night … 30 years after you were nominated for What’s Love Got to Do with It, but didn’t win. So I just knew your name was going to be called and then when they didn’t, I was beside myself.” She then added that Angela's look of disappointment showed on screen.

To this, Angela agreed and said in return, “I thought I handled it very well, also. And that was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being. There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they’re going to experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party — anyway.”

More details

Angela was nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She ultimately lost to Jamie Lee Curtis who won for her role as IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The other nominees were Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Angela Bassett was presented with an honorary award at the 14th Annual Governors Awards in January. "Thank you, thank you to the Academy and the Board of Governors for this award. I have considered acting my calling and not just my career. I do this work because I find it meaningful and I hope in some way that it makes a difference and has an impact. To be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful and I am beyond grateful," she said in her acceptance speech.

